Cell Culture Media Market 2019 Progress Strategies, Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges to 2024

Cell Culture Media are used to provide nutrients for cells growth in research, diagnostic and manufacturing applications. Typical cell culture media contain a mixture of defined nutrients dissolved in a buffered physiological saline solution. In cell culture, media are used to facilitate the growth of cells. Media are water-based liquids that can be provided in liquid or in dry powder format. Dry powder media has to be hydrated with water or with process liquids. Process liquids are water-based buffers and saline solutions which facilitate the cell culture process and ensure that the cell culture environment remains at a constant PH. In the next few years, Cell Culture Media industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global average price of Cell Culture Media is in the decreasing trend, and the average price is 56.7 USD/L in 2015. With the situation of global economy and the investment of technology, the price will be decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cell Culture Media includes Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media, Stem Cell Media and Other. The proportion of Classical Media & Salts in 2015 is about 68.7%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The other cell culture media is enjoying more and more market share.

Cell Culture Media are widely used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Gene Therapy, Cytogenetic and Other. The half of Cell Culture Media is used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, and the sales proportion in 2015 is about 44.1%.

North America and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 38.1% and 27.6% in 2015. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.

Market competition is intense. Life Technologies, Corning (Cellgro), Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, there will be more companies enter this industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cell Culture Media market will register a 8.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2630 million by 2024, from US$ 1620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cell Culture Media business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cell Culture Media market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cell Culture Media value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Classical Media & Salts

Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Cytogenetic

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Life Technologies

Corning (Cellgro)

Sigma-Aldrich

Thermo Fisher

Merck Millipore

GE Healthcare

Lonza

BD

HiMedia

Takara

CellGenix

Atlanta Biologicals

PromoCell

Zenbio

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cell Culture Media consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cell Culture Media market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cell Culture Media manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cell Culture Media with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cell Culture Media submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.