Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2025

Global Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market: Overview

Cancer in the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus, is called cervical cancer. Its two primary types are squamous cells cancer and adenocarcinoma. 80% to 90%, i.e., a majority of cervical cancer cases fall under the former category. The latter is less common, constituting 10% to 20% of cases; however, the incidence of adenocarcinoma is rising predominantly in younger girls. Cervical cancer is a common type of cancer occurring in women across the world. A major cause is infection by human papillomavirus (HPV) which is found in 99% of cervical cancer cases.

Cervical cancer can be prevented via widespread immunization with the HPV vaccine, which prevents infection from high-risk HPV strains and also offers protection against the low-risk ones which cause genital warts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that the HPV vaccine be administered to girls and boys falling in the age group of 11 years to 12 years. Vaccination at an early stage of life, during teenage, is highly effective. In October 2016, the CDC updated the schedule of the HPV vaccination. It recommends that all teens and adolescents falling between the ages of 9 and 14 should receive two doses of HPV vaccination within a gap of six months.

Global Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The cancer prophylactic market has witnessed significant growth in developed countries in last decade. Awareness initiatives taken by governments to educate women about early diagnostic test and treatment also increased. This helped in prevention of cervical cancer progression into aggressive or advanced stages. This restrained the cancer treatment market. Rise in prevalence, awareness, and advancement in treatment and various treatments available drive the cervical cancer therapeutics market. Readily available FDA-approved therapeutics such as ifosfamide (Ifex) and doxorubicin (Adriamycin) which are much cheaper contributed to growth of the global cervical cancer therapeutics market. Ongoing research and presence of strong pipeline drugs are projected to boost the growth of the cervical cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The global surge in the number of cervical cancer patients, especially in developing countries, has motivated key players to develop new vaccines at low cost. Most vaccines for cervical cancer are in their late stage of clinical development. Rise in incidence of cervical cancer has induced governments and non-profit organizations to take the initiative to create awareness regarding control and prevention of cervical cancer and HPV vaccinations. However, high cost of the vaccine and lack of awareness about HPV vaccination in developing countries act as the major restraints of the cervical cancer therapeutics market.

Global Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market: Key Segments

The global cervical cancer therapeutics market can be segmented based on type of treatment, disease indication, and region. In terms of type of treatment, cervical cancer therapeutics market can be classified into cryotherapy, simple hysterectomy, cold knife conization, loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP), laser surgery, cone biopsy, radical trachelectomy, radiation therapy (brachytherapy-BT and external beam therapy-EBT), chemotherapy, and targeted therapies such as bevacizumab, Pazopanib, and hormone therapy.

In terms of region, the global cervical cancer therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are leading the markets for cervical cancer therapeutics. Rise in prevalence of cervical cancer, world class diagnosis techniques, health awareness among the people, and increase in geriatric population drive the market in these regions. High investment in R&D in the U.S. and presence of African-American population in which the disease is more common are the other factors propelling the market in the U.S. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing cervical cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period. Rise in awareness about the disease, government support, and advanced diagnosis are factors boosting the cervical cancer therapeutics market. Increased investments in research and development of immunotherapy and targeted therapies which is creating large pipeline is one of the factors boosting market growth in Asia Pacific.

Global Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global cervical cancer therapeutics market are Novartis AG, Genentech USA, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Allergan, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Actavis Pharma Company, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.