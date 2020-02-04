Child Resistance Packaging Market Outlook, Strategies, Industry, Growth Analysis, Future Scope, Key Drivers And Forecast To 2023
Summary
Global Child Resistance Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Future Scope, Analysis by Type (Reclosable Packaging, Non-reclosable Packaging, Special Blister Packaging), By End-Use (Personal Care, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals) and By Region – Forecast to 2023
Market Synopsis of Child Resistance Packaging Market
Child resistance packaging is the type of packaging, which is difficult for a child younger than 52 months to open within a reasonable period. The objective of child resistance packaging is to keep children away from harmful products.
The major factors driving the growth of child resistance packaging market are rising urbanization and the rising awareness among the customers towards the use of better packaging, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. The introduction of stringent policies regarding the packaging of toxic items and certain household items such as medicines, spray products for pharmaceuticals, chemicals, & cleaning products, is further expected to drive child resistance packaging market.
The Child Resistance Packaging Market is expected to grow with 4% CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Players
The key players of global child resistance packaging market are Sun Grown Packaging (U.S.), O.Berk Company, LLC (U.S.), MJS Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Kaufman Container (U.S.), MJS Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Ecobliss B.V. (Netherlands), Global Closure System (France), WestRock Company (U.S.) and others.
Target Audience
- Manufactures
- Raw Materials Suppliers
- Aftermarket suppliers
- Research Institute / Education Institute
- Potential Investors
- Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Regional Analysis of Global Child Resistance Packaging Market
The Europe region is dominating the child resistance packaging market, owing to factors such as the introduction of stringent regulations by the European Union for the implementation of child resistance packaging for various end-user industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and chemicals to protect children. The region is also expected to grow further, owing to the large number of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies here.
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global Child Resistance Packaging Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global child resistance packaging market by its type, end-use and region.
By Type
- Reclosable Packaging
- Non-reclosable Packaging
- Special Blister Packaging
By End-Use
- Personal Care
- Chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals
By Region
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Study Objectives of child resistance packaging market
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global child resistance packaging market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To analyze the global child resistance packaging market based on various tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, and Porters Five Force Analysis
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, end-use and regions
- To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global child resistance packaging market
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Scope Of The Study
2.1.1 Definition
2.1.2 Research Objective
2.1.3 Assumptions
2.1.4 Limitations
2.2 Research Process
2.2.1 Primary Research
2.2.2 Secondary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Forecast Model
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Inhibitors
3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Continues……
LIST OF TABLES
TABLE 1 GLOBAL CHILD RESISTANCE PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE
TABLE 2 GLOBAL CHILD RESISTANCE PACKAGING MARKET, BY END-USE
TABLE 3 GLOBAL CHILD RESISTANCE PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGIONS
TABLE 4 NORTH AMERICA CHILD RESISTANCE PACKAGING MARKET, BY COUNTRY
TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA CHILD RESISTANCE PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE
Continues…..
