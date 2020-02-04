Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2025

Atherosclerotic plaques form into coronary arteries and vein grafts causing coronary heart diseases. A coronary atherectomy device is used to remove this atherosclerotic plaques. The deposition of atherosclerotic plaque in the arteries is known as atherosclerosis syndrome. Atherosclerosis affecting the wall of the arteries by deposition of white blood cells and proliferation of intimal smooth muscle cells, resulting in less blood flow in the heart. Atherosclerosis can lead to serious problems such as strokes and heart attack. Inflammation, necrosis, fibrosis, and calcification are some of the effects of the atherosclerotic plaque formation. Once the plaques shape, either a piece of plaque may break and be carried by the bloodstream until it gets fixed or else blood clots and deposited on the plaque’s surface. If these happen, blood flow cut off and artery blocked. Atherectomy devices are designed differently to either cut, shave, or vaporize the plaques. Changing lifestyle and adopting new health care facilities can help avoid the problems of atherosclerosis and live a long, healthy life.

On the basis of technology, the coronary atherectomy devices market is segmented into directional atherectomy device, rotational atherectomy device, orbital atherectomy device, and laser atherectomy device. The directional atherectomy devices segment is projected to expand at a fast growth rate during the forecast period compared to other types of coronary atherectomy devices due to its ability to reduce atherosclerotic plaques in bulks and availability in various sizes. According to the World Health Organization, in 2015 almost 7.4 million people around the globe died due to coronary heart diseases. Moreover, increase in the number of cath labs, obese population, smokers and growing diabetes patients are some of the factors that are driving the market growth for coronary atherectomy devices. However, in underdeveloped countries, inadequate health care facilities, infrastructure, and high cost of coronary atherectomy devices are restraining the market growth.

Geographically, North America dominates the global market for coronary atherectomy devices, followed by Europe. In North America, the increasing awareness about the treatment of coronary ailments boosts the market growth. Moreover, according to the American Heart Association, every year more than 360,000 people die due to coronary heart diseases which give sound to the peoples of its effect in life.

In Europe, the dietary factor is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, the prevalence of diabetes in Europe is high and increasing rapidly. In Latin America countries such as Mexico, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and heart failure has boosted the growth of the market. In 2016, the Global Cardiovascular Community stated that 27.7% of the adult population in Latin America is affected with heart diseases and the rate is increasing, which is expected to create market opportunities for coronary atherectomy devices in the next few years. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow during the forecast period owing to rising population with extended levels of cholesterol that would be expected to contribute a major increase in the general burden of cardiovascular diseases in this region which helps to grow the coronary atherectomy devices market. Factors such as rise in disposable income and development of health care infrastructure along with increasing health care spending are projected to boost the market growth for coronary atherectomy devices in Africa.

Major companies operating in the coronary atherectomy devices market include Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Atrium Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Balton, Biosensors International, Biotronik, and Blue Medical.

