Diagnostic Imaging Market – Opportunities and prominent trends forecast 2017 – 2025

Diagnostic imaging alludes to the utilization of various imaging modalities to get visual portrayals of the inside of a body for diagnostic and helpful purposes. The restorative imaging incorporates distinctive sorts of modalities that are utilized to picture the human body for finding and treatment of an assortment of sicknesses, and subsequently assumes an imperative part in enhancing wellbeing. The medicinal imaging industry has been upset from bed-side observing towards top of the line advanced examining.

Innovative headways in diagnostic imaging gadgets, rising frequencies of ceaseless ailments combined with the quickly maturing populace, increment in number of restorative imaging systems, and rising mindfulness for early analysis of clinical issue are the key factors that are relied upon to help the market development.

The predominance of constant sicknesses relating to respiratory, mind, and cardiovascular conditions is expanding. The expanding geriatric populace alongside the stationary way of life is further encouraging the frequency of these incessant maladies. Likewise, headway in the medicinal and diagnostic imaging gadgets have upgraded the finding and treatment of ailments, for example, cardiovascular and disease, and are additionally anticipated that would bolster advertise development. In light of information distributed by the Carestream, four developments, for example, quickening handling speed, growing the parameters of 3D and 4D, capturing imagery at the perfect place at the correct time, and robotizing work process are normal for the medicinal imaging items in 2017.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market: Overview

Diagnostic imaging refers to techniques that allow physicians to look inside our body for clues pertaining to a medical condition. Various techniques and machines enable the imaging of activities, structures, and abnormalities inside our bodies. Some of these are computed tomography (CT) scans, ultrasound, x-rays, MRI scans, and nuclear medicine scans. By application, spine, neurology, gynecology, breast health, general imaging, thoracic, cardiovascular, and orthopedics can be some of the key segments of the global market for diagnostic imaging. Whereas, hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, research and academic centers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) can be the chief end-use segments.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market: Key Trends

The increasing incidence of diseases on a global scale, growing geriatric population, and technological advancement in the area of diagnostic imaging techniques are driving the market. Several government and private organizations are aiding the expansion of the global market for diagnostic imaging via vast investments directed at the development of new products. Among the diagnostic imaging methods, the x-ray based examinations are likely to exhibit maximum growth, contributing towards overall market growth.

On the other hand, exposure to radiation involved in some techniques might increase the risk of cancer among patients, restricting the growth of the global market. Nevertheless, significant opportunities arising from the development of new products will help the market overcome the negative impact of this restraint.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market: Market Potential

A number of market players are developing innovative devices aimed at offering more precise and faster diagnosis. As a result, several hospitals and clinics have been offering diagnostic imaging services. For instance, in March 2017, Sequoia Hospital started offering 128-sliced CT scans for accurate diagnosis of medical conditions. This new 3D technology ensures that patients will be exposed to minimal radiation, offering high image quality and faster results at the same time.

Another example is the unveiling of a new center by Delhi-based Mahajan Imaging, an India-based diagnostic center, at Gurugram (previously Gurgaon), in the state of Haryana. The center aims at providing latest diagnostic imaging equipment and services to the residents, with an emphasis on spreading awareness about and offering treatments for women’s health issues.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the major segments of the global diagnostic imaging market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to emerge as the leading market for diagnostic imaging. The growth of this region can be attributed to the alarming increase in medical conditions such as cancer.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit tremendous growth, with countries such as China, Japan, and India representing a major share of the regional market for diagnostic imaging. The rising awareness about the availability and benefits of these tests, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, growing healthcare expenditures, and favorable policies of the government are propelling the market for diagnostic imaging in this region.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis

Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are some of the major business strategies adopted by several leading market players. For example, MedyMatch Technology announced its collaboration with IBM Watson Health in March 2017. The key objective of this collaboration was to bring cognitive tools to imaging experts who work with hospital emergency rooms and other crucial settings for helping physicians diagnose intracranial bleeding resulting from stroke and head trauma. Similarly, during the same month, Minneapolis-based medical technology firm CorVascular Diagnostics, LLC announced its collaboration with Novarix, Inc. a manufacturer of medical devices used in intravenous therapy.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for diagnostic imaging are Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmBH, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, and Hitachi Ltd.

