Diatom Mud Market: Future Opportunities, Production/Demand Analysis & Outlook

Diatom is a common type of algae and belongs to the group of phytoplankton. This type of algae comes in the form of colonies and ribbon. Diatom mud is a popular choice for consumers to use for wall decoration and stone coated roofing tiles.

With the rise in population, investment in real estate industry is witnessing accelerating growth rate. Developed as well as emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea are seeing increased spending on the construction industry. Demand for residential and commercial buildings is on the rise and this factor is increasing the demand for diatom mud in recent years. Consumers use diatom mud for wall decoration. Diatom mud is environment friendly as well. It is a type of porous substance full of additives. With the help of modern technology, diatom mud is available in different designs, thus enhancing the beauty of interiors and furnishing. As this is a type of fossil, it enables decomposition of formaldehyde, purification of air, and absorption of humidity. Moreover, being an environment friendly raw material it does not emit any harmful gases and thus offers a pollution free environment. These factors are projected to trigger the growth of the diatom mud market over the forecast period.

Some of the major disadvantages of diatom mud is that this green wall material cannot be washed and hence consumers face difficulty when using it as wall decoration material. Moreover, price of diatom mud is rather high as compared to other wall decoration materials. Paint and putti are available at a much lower price than diatom mud. Thus, the high price of this product is a major restraint to the growth prospects of this market.

Diatom is a type of single cell algae and has considerable uses in medical science. This multiparous algae has chemical inertness property. Owing to several health benefits, diatom mud is used in the healthcare industry as a skin ailment material. This organism has been used for curing burns, bruises, and other skin diseases. Considering its varied health benefits, the global diatom mud market is expected to witness growing demand in the healthcare industry during the forecast period. It is largely used in the engineering sector as well. Diatom mud has been substantially used in stone coated steel roofing materials. With the rising number of construction activities, demand for diatom mud is expected to have a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global diatom mud market is segmented into two types – industry grade and cosmetic grade. Industry grade held the dominant share in 2016 and this segment is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Diatom mud has been considerably used in manufacturing and construction industry and with the growing share of these industries, demand for diatom mud is likely to grow exponentially during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global diatom mud market is segregated into two types, wall coating and skin care products. Demand for diatom mud for wall coating held the dominant share and this segment is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Diatom mud witnesses growing demand as wall decoration material and owing to its environment friendly nature this material has been substantially used as wall coating.

According to geographical locations, the global diatom mud market is segmented into five regions. These include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America held the leading market share and Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market.

Some of the key players in the diatom mud market include Lvsenlin, CleanKavass, Hengkang, Lantiden, Dado and others.