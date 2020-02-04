“Dispersant/Dispersing Agent Emerging Markets in Developing Countries ” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

A dispersant or dispersing agent (also known as plasticizer or supper plasticizer) is mostly surface active material or sometimes it can be a non-surface active polymer added to a suspension typically a colloid for enhance separation of particles and to prevent the process of thickening or clumping in the suspension. Dispersing agents include mixture of various chemicals such acrylic acid, polycarboxylate, lignosulfonates, and napthalene sulfonate.

On the basis of the end user industry, the market is segmented in the eight broad categories namely, construction industry, paints & coatings industry, pulp & paper industry, detergent industry, oil & gas industry, agricultural industry, pharmaceuticals industry, and other end-user industries

Increasing demand of dispersant / dispersing agent from growing oil & gas industry, trend towards environmental sustainability and growing end user industries such as construction, paints & coatings industry, automobile industry and paper and pulp industry is driving the global dispersant / dispersing agent market.

The continuous variation in the raw materials costs and lack of Innovation in the dispersing agent market are some of the major challenges of the global dispersant / dispersing agent market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market of dispersant / dispersing agent market followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is the fasted growing market attributed to growing allied industries such as construction and automotive industry. Surging urbanisation and embryonic transportation infrastructure in developing countries of Asia Pacific is keeping construction as major end user industry for dispersant / dispersing agent in this region. Moreover the rising demand of dispersant agents from automobile industry is expected to keep the growth rate high during the forecasted period.

The various application dispersing agents is increasing as a result several players has expanded many new and innovative products to confine an increase market share. Some of the major players of the market have also expanded their geographical presence, capacity expansion, and gone through many merger and acquisitions.

Some of the leading companies operating in global dispersant / dispersing agent market include, Cytec Industries Inc., Emerald Performance Materials Llc, Gruppo Chimico Dalton, The Lubrizol Corporation, Rudolf Gmbh, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema Group, Basf SE, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries, Meadwestvaco Corporation and Ashland Inc.

Key points covered in the report

Report segments the market on the basis of types, application, products, technology, etc (as applicable)

The report covers geographic segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia

RoW

The report provides the market size and forecast for the different segments and geographies for the period of 2010 to 2020

The report provides company profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the market

The report also provides porters five forces analysis of the market.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

