Dyslipidemia Drugs Market will Going to be Worth US$6.88 bn by 2023

The global dyslipidemia market is anticipated to witness a decline of -10.3%. CAGR between 2015 and 2023. The negative growth rate is a result of the expiration of blockbuster drugs that have allowed the introduction of several generic drugs, available at cheaper prices than branded drugs. Owing to this reason, the global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$6.88 bn by 2023 as compared to US$17.85 bn in 2014. However, the market also has several opportunities to gain from and reach a positive growth rate in the near future. For instance, the high prevalence of obesity due to poor dietary habits, lack of exercise, and changing lifestyles are expected to present a wide range growth opportunities for the overall market in the near future.

Diabetes and Obesity Give a New Lease of Life to Dyslipidemia Drugs Market

The rising cases of diabetes, especially the growing number of type 2 diabetics, have presented the global dyslipidemia market with a lucrative opportunity. Research indicates that diabetics are likely to suffer from lipid abnormalities that will lead to a higher uptake of dyslipidemia drugs in the near future. In a bid to solve the health issues of an exponentially growing patient pool, several companies are investing in intensive research and development in strengthening their pipelines and discovering newer treatment options. Furthermore, commercialization of new classes of drugs will also provide this market a push in the upward direction.

Europe Experiences Minimal Loss in Revenues due to Higher Spending Power of Patients

The Europe dyslipidemia drugs market is expected to witness a relatively low decline (at a CAGR of -9.9%) over the forecast period of 2015 and 2023. The losses in this regional market will be mitigated by the high incidence of dyslipidemia here. Furthermore, the ability of patients to afford dyslipidemia drugs and supportive reimbursement policies are also expected to keep losses in this market in check to some degree.

Favorable government policies are also expected to help the Europe dyslipidemia market in the near future. Rising healthcare expenditure by dyslipidemia patients in countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are also anticipated to create a lucrative growth for sustained growth of the market in the coming years. By the end of forecast period, the Europe dyslipidemia drugs market will reach US$1,802.8 mn by 2023.

