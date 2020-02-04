E-clinical Solution Software Market to Experience High Demand with Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions, Globally

Globally, the e-clinical solution software market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing clinical trials and R&D investments in pharmaceuticals and life science. Increasing prevalence of diseases supports clinical trials in different regions. Various lifestyle associated diseases and genetic disorders in the Middle East and North African countries have also enhanced clinical trials in the respective regions. In addition, the pharmaceutical industry is facing immense pressure to reduce the time consumed during clinical trials and to raise the productivity of drugs. Presence of various end users such as pharmaceuticals, clinical research organizations (CRO) and healthcare providers has increased the acceptance of e-clinical solution software. The global e-clinical solution software market is estimated at USD 3,005 million in 2014. It is likely to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2014 to 2020 to reach USD 6,515.3 million in 2020.

North America is the largest market for the global e-clinical software solution market. Web based e-clinical software solution is the largest mode of delivery and the pharmaceutical industry is the largest end user of e-clinical solution software. In terms of growth, Asia is the fastest growing region, cloud based e-clinical solution software is the fastest growing mode of delivery and CROs are the fastest growing end users of e-clinical solution software.

