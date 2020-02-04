E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket is expected to be worth US$137 bn by the end of 2025
The global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is largely consolidated with the presence of a few key companies that hold majority of the market share, states Transparency Market Research in a new report. The market also features the presence of numerous small and medium players that operate in regional and local markets through several platforms such as aggregated service portals or marketplace.
Some of the key participants in the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket include Advance Auto Parts, Amazon Inc., National Automotive Parts Association, Pep Boys, EBay Inc., Cdiscount, ERA SPA, AliExpress, O’Reilly Automotive Inc., Shopee365, Alibaba Group, AutoZone Inc., DENSO Corporation, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., Rakuten Commerce LLC, Das Ersatzteil GmbH, CATI SpA, DNABER Auto Parts, Q-Parts 24, and LKQ Corporation.
As per estimates provided by a report by Transparency Market Research, the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is likely to register a phenomenal 18.5% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. Expanding at this pace, the market will be valued at US$137 bn by 2025 vis-à-vis revenue. In terms of volume, 2.4 million shipments were recorded in the overall market in 2016.
Interested in getting your hands on exclusive market insights from business experts? Grab a Sample of the latest report on E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket @
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27704
This growth is mainly because of collaborations between e-commerce platform providers and service providers. Powered by economic growth in emerging countries, Asia Pacific currently dominates the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket.
The increasing number of e-commerce platforms and rising collaboration between e-commerce platform providers and brick & mortar stores is one of the prominent factors driving the e-commerce automotive aftermarket over the report’s forecast period.
Features of Report:
- E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Structure And Overview Of Key Market Forces Propelling Market
- An Array Of Graphics And Analysis Of Major Industry Segments
- A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis
- Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics
- Technological Growth Map Over Time To Understand The Industry Growth Rate
- Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Is Predicted To Grow
- Understanding The Key Product Segments And Their Future
- Up-To-Date Analyses Of Market Trends And Technological Improvements
- Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape And Key Product Segments
- Industry Analysis And Detailed Profiles Of Top Industry Players
- Projection Of Each Major Segment Over The Forecast Period.
- Repository Of Analysis And Information For Every Facet Of The E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
- Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights
- Granular View Of The E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket From Various End-Use Segments
- Influential Factors Determining The Trajectory Of The E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
- Insights Into The Competitive Scenario Of The E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket