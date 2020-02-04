E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket is expected to be worth US$137 bn by the end of 2025

The global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is largely consolidated with the presence of a few key companies that hold majority of the market share, states Transparency Market Research in a new report. The market also features the presence of numerous small and medium players that operate in regional and local markets through several platforms such as aggregated service portals or marketplace.

Some of the key participants in the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket include Advance Auto Parts, Amazon Inc., National Automotive Parts Association, Pep Boys, EBay Inc., Cdiscount, ERA SPA, AliExpress, O’Reilly Automotive Inc., Shopee365, Alibaba Group, AutoZone Inc., DENSO Corporation, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., Rakuten Commerce LLC, Das Ersatzteil GmbH, CATI SpA, DNABER Auto Parts, Q-Parts 24, and LKQ Corporation.

As per estimates provided by a report by Transparency Market Research, the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is likely to register a phenomenal 18.5% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. Expanding at this pace, the market will be valued at US$137 bn by 2025 vis-à-vis revenue. In terms of volume, 2.4 million shipments were recorded in the overall market in 2016.

This growth is mainly because of collaborations between e-commerce platform providers and service providers. Powered by economic growth in emerging countries, Asia Pacific currently dominates the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket.

The increasing number of e-commerce platforms and rising collaboration between e-commerce platform providers and brick & mortar stores is one of the prominent factors driving the e-commerce automotive aftermarket over the report’s forecast period.

