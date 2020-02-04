ECG Telemetry Devices Market an Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Global Industry Scenario by 2024 Available in New Report

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of deaths across the globe. In developing countries deaths associated with cardiovascular diseases is estimated to rise from 28.9% in 1990 to 36.3% by 2020. According to a study conducted by The Heart Foundation in every 33 seconds a person dies due to cardiovascular disease which is approximately 250,000 people every year. An electrocardiography or ECG device monitors and record electrical activity of the heart the device detects and picks up electrical impulses generated by the polarization and depolarization of cardiac tissue and translate them into waveform. This eventually helps physician or cardiologist to diagnose cardiac abnormalities as well as size and position of chambers.

Technologic advances and increasing government interventions to render quality medical devices at an affordable price demand for miniature and telemetry devices have grown tremendously in past couple of years. An ECG telemetry device in majority of cases is a non-invasive product that allows continuous real time detection of patient’s cardiac rhythm and electrical activity. Signals captured by these ambulatory devices are then transmitted via radiofrequency to a central monitoring station where health care professionals can continuously monitor patient activity and are alerted to rhythm disturbances.

ECG telemetry devices are highly useful in addressing the needs of patients that are highly susceptible to cardiac disorders and require continuous medical interventions but cannot afford to stay in hospitals or private clinics. These devices are gaining lot of acceptance and support from post-coronary care units and ambulatory service providers. During an emergency situation the ambulatory care units with the help of novel ECG telemetry devices can send real time cardiac activities to hospitals or physicians which save time and makes the entire rescue process hassle free and well planned.

Major drives to the uptake of device in upcoming years encompasses demand for low cost treatment facilities among hospitals, accurate and precise homecare monitoring devices and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease among baby boomer populations especially in developed economic countries. With growing opportunities, telemetry device manufacturers are adopting several techniques to develop the next-generation devices.

Government interventions to reform healthcare sector and infrastructure has inclined majority of larger hospitals towards investments related to data management systems and computerization of ECG records. Efficient data management system enhances efficiency, reduces data losses and efficient records for appropriate billing. Restraints to the market include high cost associated with initial purchase and continuous need for wireless communication mode or internet requirement which restrict the acceptance of devices in developing and emerging economies.

Geographically, the United States and Europe market contributes a larger proportion of revenues to this product category. Owing to expensive medical treatment, demand for home care, availability of efficient reimbursement scenario and government interventions to curb per patient healthcare expenditure has driven the market in these geographies. Asia-Pacific as of now is at a very nascent stage but the with the burgeoning cardiovascular diseases and availability of high disposable income market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in coming 5-7 years.

Some of the prominent players operating in ECG Telemetry Devices market include Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Cardiac Science Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., Ltd., Mindray Medical International Ltd. Siemens Healthcare, and Medtronic Inc. among other key players.

