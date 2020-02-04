Electrophysiology Devices Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% During the Forecast Period of 2013 to 2019

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Snapshot

The overall global electrophysiology devices market is characterized by robust competition. This is because of companies’ focus on cutting-edge research and development to build better products. They are also seen building synergies through strategic mergers and acquisitions and eyeing under-tapped markets of China and India.

Mainly serving to drive the global electrophysiology devices market is the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases. According to WHO, it is one of the leading causes of death in the world. Electrophysiology devices are basically cardiology specialty devices meant for diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation. A surge in the geriatric population worldwide, who are highly susceptible to cardiac diseases, and rising consumption of alcohol and smoking are expected to underpin global electrophysiology devices market in the near term.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electrophysiology-ep-devices-market.html

Apart from the aforementioned factors, the global electrophysiology devices market is also likely to be boosted by the technological progress in the field leading to the launch of more evolved and effective products.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global electrophysiology devices market is rising at a steady double digit CAGR.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=391

Cardiovascular Disorders, Namely Ventricular Tachycardia, Mainly Fuelling Market

The global electrophysiology monitoring devices can be broadly segmented on the basis of products into electrophysiology monitoring devices and electrophysiology treatment devices. The electrophysiology monitoring devices are comprised of electrocorticograph (ECoG), electrocardiograph (ECG), electromyograph (EMG), electroencephalograph (EEG), electrooculograph (EOG), electroretinograph (ERG), x-ray systems, imaging and 3D mapping systems, diagnostic clectrophysiology catheters, and holter monitoring devices. The electrophysiology treatment devices, on the other hand, were categorized into pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), cardiac resynchronization therapy devices (CRT), and catheters. Further, the research report states that the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as ventricular tachycardia and atrial fibrillation is the key factor fuelling the electrophysiology monitoring devices market substantially.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=391

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com