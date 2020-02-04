Emerging Opportunities In Agritourism Market With Current Trends Analysis 2019-2025
One of the key features of this report is the section on company profiles. The report not only provides the information on current revenue and position of some of the major players in the global Agritourism market, it also reveals their business strategies with which, they plan to strengthen their position.
Agritourism or agrotourism, as it is defined most broadly, involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch. Agritourism has different definitions in different parts of the world, and sometimes refers specifically to farm stays, as in Italy.
In 2018, the global Agritourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Agritourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agritourism development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Expedia Group
Priceline Group
China Travel
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
BCD Travel
HRG North America
Travel Leaders Group
Fareportal/Travelong
AAA Travel
Corporate Travel Management
Travel and Transport
Altour
Direct Travel
World Travel Inc.
Omega World Travel
Frosch
JTB Americas Group
Ovation Travel Group
World Travel Holdings
Mountain Travel Sobek
TUI AG
Natural Habitat Adventures
Abercrombie & Kent Group
InnerAsia Travel Group
Butterfield & Robinson
ATG Travel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Very Motivated
Partially Motivated
Accessory
Accidental
Not Motivated
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 30 Years
30-40 Years
40-50 Years
Above 50 Years
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Agritourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Agritourism development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
