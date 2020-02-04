Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market – Expected to expand at a promising pace in the years 2017 – 2025

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Snapshot

The global market for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines is steadily occupying a prominent role in the field of organ support mechanisms that serves clinicians and patients across a number of a medical specialties. This relatively new and advanced approach is gaining increased adoption in the intensive care management of a mounting pool of patients with conditions such as respiratory failures and acute cardiac failures. As the number of geriatrics falling prey to such conditions rises at an alarming pace, the demand for effective interventions is also massively rising, across developed as well as developing economies. The trend is likely to remain strong in the next few years as well allowing the global ECMO machines market promising growth opportunities in the next few years as well.

ECMO machines are also being widely used for patients recovering from lung or heart failures and the ones suffering from a variety of acute respiratory distress syndrome. The better efficacy of these machines as compared to most other conventional treatment options used by clinicians is working in favor of the global ECMO machine market. The market is also massively benefitting from the vast improvements recently witnessed in the area of standardized ECMO practices, especially in the area of venovenous ECMO. These developments could open up promising growth opportunities for companies operating in the global ECMO machines market.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Overview

Also called extracorporeal life support (ECLS), extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a technique for saving lives of adults with respiratory and cardiac failure, as well as infants whose lungs and heart are unable to carry out an adequate amount of gas exchange needed for sustaining life. ECMO thus works as an artificial lung outside the body, creating oxygenated blood and continuously pumping it into and around the body.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Key Trends

The increasing incidence of respiratory failures, higher incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cardiac ailments are the major catalysts of the market. The increasing number of premature births worldwide have been increasing the risk of neonatal respiratory distress, thereby fuelling the demand for these devices. On the other hand, side effects of this technique such as infection, bleeding, renal failure, and neurological damage might impede the growth of the market. The market might also encounter hindrances on account of the high costs and lower adoption rates of these devices across the world. However, the increasing adoption of ECMO machines by hospitals is expected to bring about unobstructed growth in the market.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Market Potential

The rising incidence of health conditions such as swine flu has led to adoption of ECMO machines in several clinics and hospitals across the world. For example, Allegheny General Hospital has been treating influenza cases that typically spread during January or February with the help of ECMO machines. Similarly, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary emerged as the first Scottish hospital to offer ECMO treatment in 2009. In Montana, US, the first ECMO heart-lung bypass procedure was conducted in November 2016 on a thirty-seven year old woman at Billings Clinic.

Likewise, in July 2016, the first neonatal ECMO was performed successfully on a two-month old infant suffering from meconium aspiration syndrome (MAS) at KIMS Hospital in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India. In December 2013, Apollo Hospitals launched the ECMO club comprising of vascular surgeons, cardiothoracic surgeons, anesthetists, perfusionists, lab services, hematology, blood bank, dieticians and physiotherapists.

Neonatal emergency care that involves ECMO treatment is offered by CareFlite, a non-profit organization providing medical and emergency services to people of Texas, US, via their state-of-the-art helicopter air ambulance services.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Regional Outlook

North America is likely to emerge as the dominant regional market, closely followed by Europe. The growth of North America can be attributed to the emergence of numerous ECMO centers, alarming incidence of lung cancer, and conducive reimbursement policies in the region.

Asia Pacific will present substantial opportunities for expansion. The increasing investment in the healthcare infrastructure, numerous government initiatives, greater adoption of technology, and rising disposable incomes of people have been responsible for the growth of the countries in this region. A number of government hospitals in India such as Apollo Children’s Hospital (Chennai), KIMS (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), and Ruby Hall Clinic (Pune) have been offering ECMO services for children and adults, ensuring the growth of the market.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine Market: Competitive Analysis

A number of market players are adopting strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. The key focus of these companies is to expand their presence across the globe. In March 2017, Getinge announced that it has unified all its brands, bringing them all together under a single Getinge brand in order to forge a new brand identity, with a view to building a stronger position in the global market. Earlier, the company operated under three brands, namely, Macquet, ArjoHuntleigh, and Getinge.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines are Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, LivaNova PLC, NIPRO Corporation, Getinge Group, ALung Technologies, Inc., XENIOS AG, EUROSETS S.r.l., and MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

