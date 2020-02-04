Farm Tractor Market : An innovation that redefines Automotive Industry for better Farming Future. Industry Know How by 2024

The top three players in the North American and European agricultural tractor markets – Deere and Company, Industrial CNH (Case New Holland), and AGCO Corporation – contributed parts below 70.0% in 2015, hinting at a somewhat consolidated nature of the competitive landscape. Among these, Deere and the Company themselves held a share of more than 35% that year, emerging as clear leaders. Transparency Market Research found that the level of competition among players in the North American and European agricultural tractor markets was quite high because of the strong presence of large and established companies.

Enhancing product portfolios, investing in innovations, and forming strategic alliances are some of the main growth tactics used by players in this market. In September 2016, market leader John Deere launched a new 450 HP tractor specifically designed to achieve reduced fuel consumption. This has enabled the company to strengthen its strategic plan focusing on innovation.

Based on revenue, the North American and European agricultural tractor markets are projected to expand from US $ 13.6 billion in 2015 to US $ 17.23 billion in 2024, with North America registering a 3.0% CAGR and Europe showing a 5.4% CAGR in inside it. Based on volume, the agricultural tractor market in North America and Europe is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Europe Will Recover from Slow Demand as Witnesses of Surges in Shipping in 2024

The North American farm tractor market was pegged at around 245 thousand units in 2015. Although sales volume declined in the higher horsepower segment, the market showed marginal volume growth from the previous year due to an increase in demand for tractors below 40 HP. While sales of agricultural tractors will continue the positive trend in the U.S., sales in Canada have witnessed a downward trend due to the weak dollar and higher tractor prices.

In 2015, the volume of the European agricultural tractor market was set at around 153 thousand units. The market has recorded a decline in year-on-year growth in terms of volume over the past two years due to low demand from several European countries, including Germany, France, Turkey, Britain and Italy. However, this trend is likely to change in 2017, TMR predictions. “Tractor manufacturers are ready to reduce prices in various segments of horsepower to attract more sales and recover from sluggish demand,” the principal analyst said.

The Government Offers Increased Support to Improve the Use of Agricultural Tractors

There is a growing trend of mechanization of agriculture throughout North America and Europe because of the many benefits offered, including large savings in terms of time and resources, increased efficiency, and increased production. In addition, precision agriculture has encouraged the need for mechanization among various agricultural practices, thus triggering demand for agricultural tractors. The shortage of farm workers in the region also encourages the use of mechanical farming techniques and equipment such as agricultural tractors.

Another important factor that has led to the adoption of agricultural tractors throughout Europe and North America is the increasing demand for agricultural products, which is caused by increasing population. “Given this, governments in this region have focused their attention on encouraging the use of mechanical farming techniques by offering subsidies and easy access to credit to farmers,” the study authors noted.

