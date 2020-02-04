Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The global Glass Bonding Adhesive market report is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the Glass Bonding Adhesive market. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

The use of adhesives and glues as a bonding agent between glass and other materials is increasing now a days. The glass bonding adhesives has a wide renege of applications in automotive industry for bonding the glass in vehicles, manufacturing of water tanks and optical glasses, bonding of window glass to frame or structure etc. The selection of a suitable adhesive for proper bonding of glass depends upon various factors such as loads and stresses at which the glass must resist, functional and technical requirement of a joint etc.

Glass bonding adhesive Market: Drivers and Restraints The growth of glass bonding adhesives market is driven by the growing investments in new manufacturing plants for automotive, rail, wind, aerospace, infrastructure development industries, and various structural projects. The demand from end use industries such as transportation, electronics and furniture for high quality glass bonding adhesives is also driving the glass bonding adhesives market. The increasing demand from medical industry for glass bonding adhesives is likewise driving the market. The growing end use industries in developing regions such as India, China, Mexico is anticipated to drive the glass bonding adhesives market during the forecast period. Silicon is on the fastest growing segment in the global glass adhesives market. The developments in the silicon type glass bonding adhesives has increased its demand in medical, electronics application and glass bonding industries. The increasing prices of raw material may act as a restraint for the glass bonding adhesives market. Glass bonding adhesive Market: Segmentation On the basis of Type, UV Curable Acrylate

Silicone

UV Curable Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others On the basis of End-use Industry, Furniture

Electronics

Transportation

Medical

Industrial Applications

Others Glass bonding adhesive Market: Region Wise Outlook The global Glass bonding adhesive Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ is the fastest growing market for glass bonding adhesives. The countries such as Taiwan, China, and South Korea are the major hubs for the manufacturing of electronic equipment and components are expected to drive the glass bonding adhesive market in APEJ region. The major manufacturers of glass bonding adhesives have presence in North America region. The growing end use industries like transportation, electronics, and medical in U.S. and Canada is likely to drive the glass bonding adhesives market in this region. Glass bonding adhesive Market: Key Players Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Ashland Inc.

Dymax Corporation

3M Company

Permabond Engineering Adhesives

The Dow Chemical Company

Bohle Group

KIWO

ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd.

KIWO

ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sika A.G. MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources. The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market's trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

