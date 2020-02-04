Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings Market – Outlook, Growth, Technology, Trends, with Key Players 2019

Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market – Snapshot

The global fifth wheel coupling market is expected to surpass US$ 500 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The market for fifth wheel coupling is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the expansion of industries and improving road infrastructure.

The fifth wheel coupling market is primarily driven by rising global population, which in turn has considerably boosted the demand for consumer goods, thus significant expansion of agriculture and manufacturing industries fueled the demand for transportation sources. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for heavy trucks that are integrated with fifth wheel couplings. Moreover, improvement in road connectivity is propelling the market for fifth wheel coupling. Cost-effectiveness of transportation by trailer trucks is a key factor driving the fifth wheel coupling market, owing to the high cargo-carrying capacity of trailer trucks, which results reduced number of trips.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019;

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

SAF-Holland

JOST

Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group

Sohshin

JSK

Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts

Fontaine Fifth Wheel

Tulga Fifth Wheel

RSB Group

Hunger Hydraulics Group

ACCL (PL Haulwel Trailers )

TITGEMEYER Group

FOSHAN YONGLITAI AXLE

Xiamen Wondee Autoparts

Shandong Fuhua Axle

Land Transport Equipment

Market Segment by Product Type

Compensating

Semi-oscillating

Fully Oscillating Fifth Wheel

Market Segment by Application

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

