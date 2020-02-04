Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market – Ongoing Study Reveals Key Factors Will Drive the Growth in Coming Years

Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The key players in Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, and adoption of new technologies. Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

A threaded fastener is a discrete piece of hardware that has internal or external screw threads. It falls into the overall fastener family. They are usually used for the assembly of multiple parts and facilitate disassembly. The most common types are the screw, nut and bolt.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive threaded fasteners during the forecast period owing to their large production and sales of vehicles. The government regulations for lightweight vehicles have led to advancements in technology for manufacturing lightweight and durable products in the region. Also, manufacturers are shifting from standard parts to customized parts, which will drive the demand for customized fasteners in the Asia Pacific region.

At present the threaded fasteners, which have internal and external screw threads and find usage for both assembling and disassembling, are seeing surging demand in the automotive fasteners market. Threaded fasteners, apart from being comprised of screws which are witnessing maximum uptake, also consist of nuts, rivets, and studs. Depending upon characteristics, automotive fasteners are of three types: permanent, semi-permanent, and removable. Of them, semi-permanent holds most of the share in the market because of its widespread usage in a range of components.

Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Threaded Fasteners.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Threaded Fasteners market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Threaded Fasteners production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Threaded Fasteners in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Wrth, Araymond, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Wrth

Araymond

ITW

KAMAX

STANLEY

Aoyama Seisakusho

Meidoh

LISI

NORMA

Nifco

Meira

ZF TRW

Precision Castparts

Topura

Chunyu

Boltun

Fontana

Sundram Fasteners

SFS intec

Samjin

Keller & Kalmbach

Piolax

Bllhoff

EJOT Group

GEM-YEAR

RUIBIAO

Shenzhen AERO

Dongfeng Auto

Chongqing Standard

Automotive Threaded Fasteners Breakdown Data by Type

Stainless Steel

Iron

Bronze

Nickel

Aluminum

Brass

Plastic

Automotive Threaded Fasteners Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Threaded Fasteners Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive Threaded Fasteners Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Threaded Fasteners status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Threaded Fasteners manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Threaded Fasteners :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Threaded Fasteners market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

