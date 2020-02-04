Global Carbon Graphite Brush Market Future Scope, Advanced Technology, Competitive Dynamics, Opportunities with Key Players 2019 -2025

Global Carbon Graphite Brush Market: Overview

The demand within the global Carbon Graphite Brush Market has been rising due to the growing use of electric motors across multiple industries. Carbon brush is a uniquely fabricated device that conducts electricity between stationery wires and moving parts of a rotating shaft or motor. The copper wires used for manufacturing carbon brushes help in transferring electric current across the spiral, and this current is then used to rotate devices. Furthermore, these brushes exhibit commendable resistance to high temperatures which is another key standpoint from the perspective product utility. The low friction coefficient and elasticity of a carbon brush has also aided the growth of the global market, and has given a launch pad for the market players to prosper and mature. The forthcoming years are expected to be an era of unparalleled growth in the electronics industry, and this factor shall also play an integral role in enhancing market growth. Owing to the aforementioned factors, it is safe to prognosticate that the global Carbon Graphite Brush Market would attract commendable demand in the years to follow.

Carbon Brush is a device which conducts current between stationary wires and moving parts, most commonly in a rotating shaft. Its basic applications are electric motors, alternators and electric generators.

The characteristics of carbon brush material measured by carbon brush manufacturers are as follows: self-lubrication, conductivity, durability, and rid ability during sliding contact.

Since the high-end products have huge demand in both Chinas and global market, many local companies attempt to enter the high-end production competition. Currently, Chinas carbon brush industry is transiting to produce high-end products; furthermore, it offers benefits to the entire industrial chain.

The global Carbon Graphite Brush market is valued at 2120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carbon Graphite Brush volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Graphite Brush market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mersen

Morgan

Schunk

AVO

Helwig Carbon Products

GERKEN

Ohio

Fuji

Tris

Toyo Tanso

Dremel

Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

Donon

Sunki

Nantong Kangda

Morxin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electrographite Brush

Graphite Brush

Metal graphite Brush

Silver graphite Brush

Segment by Application

Industrial Equipment

Automotive application

Home application

Micro motors

