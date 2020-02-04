Global Circuit Breakers Market Latest Technologies, Demand, Growth & Future Prospects 2019

Circuit Breakers Market: Overview

Circuit breakers are vital part of power protection industry. Circuit breakers plays a significant part in electric power transmission and distribution, in consumer electronics, industrial equipment and machinery, computers, telecommunication, automobiles, and data communication circuits among others.

Currently, the market has witness compact circuit breakers requiring negligible maintenance compared to previous technologies. Circuit breakers are used to control high, medium, and low-voltage transmission systems. Circuit breakers are offered in various types such as Low Voltage Circuit Breaker (LVCB), High Voltage Circuit Breaker (HVCB) and Medium Voltage Circuit Breaker (MVCB) to cater to the demand of non-residential and residential building constructions, electronic equipment, and non-automotive transportation equipment, automotive and electrical equipment.

This report presents the worldwide Circuit Breakers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Circuit breaker is an automatically operated electrical switch designed to protect an electrical circuit from damage caused by overload or short circuit. Its basic function is to detect a fault condition and interrupt current flow. Unlike a fuse, which operates once and then must be replaced, a circuit breaker can be reset (either manually or automatically) to resume normal operation. Circuit breakers are made in varying sizes, from small devices that protect an individual household appliance up to large switchgear designed to protect high voltage circuits feeding an entire city.

Schneider Electric, ABB, and General Electric captured the top three revenue share spots in the Circuit Breakers market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 10.60 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 9.45 percent revenue share and General Electric with 8.37 percent revenue share.

In terms of the classification segment, low voltage circuit breaker market accounted for over 45% of the overall share in 2014. These are generally used in industrial, commercial and domestic applications. They are rated less than 1000 VAC or 1500 V DC and are primarily used for DC applications.

In terms of the applications segment, the power generation segment was the largest contributor in the circuit breakers market. In 2014 the power generation segment amounted for 26.08% revenue share. There is growth in demand for efficient and smart power generation which is required to address the futuristic demand for electricity.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Circuit Breakers brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The Circuit Breakers market was valued at 14300 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 22000 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Circuit Breakers.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

General Electric

ABB

Alstom

Eaton

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Maxwell

Toshiba

Pennsylvania Breaker

Legrand

Schurter Holding

Hager

Fuji Electric

Hyundai

CHINT Electrics

DELIXI

Changshu Switchgear

Shanghai Renmin

Liangxin

Circuit Breakers Breakdown Data by Type

Air circuit breaker

Oil circuit breaker

Sulfur hexafluoride circuit breaker

Vacuum circuit breaker

Other circuit breakers

Circuit Breakers Breakdown Data by Application

Circuit Breakers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Circuit Breakers Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Circuit Breakers status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Circuit Breakers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Circuit Breakers :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Circuit Breakers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

