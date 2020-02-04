Global Digital Mammography Equipment Systems Market – Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Technologies & Trends with Forecast 2019

Digital Mammography Systems Market: Snapshot

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the female population across the globe. Risk of breast cancer increases with age and is common in women aged 40 years and above. Morbidity rate of breast cancer is rapidly increasing in developed countries than developing countries. Incidence of breast cancer is rapidly increasing in geriatric population and rise in use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which results in increase in need for breast imaging diagnostic solutions worldwide. Mammography is considered as the standard detection method for breast cancer. Use of X-ray to screen breasts is known as mammography. Women below the age of 40 years are more sensitive to radiation than women above 40 years, and thus it is advisable to avoid mammogram for women below the age of 40.

This report studies the global market size of Digital Mammography Equipment Systems in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Digital Mammography Equipment Systems in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Digital Mammography Equipment Systems market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Digital Mammography Equipment Systems market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The global Digital Mammography Equipment Systems market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Digital Mammography Equipment Systems market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Fujifilm Medical Systems USA

GE Healthcare

Hologic

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

ADANI

Allengers Medical Systems

AMICO JSC

Angell Technology

BMI Biomedical International

Bracco Imaging

Carestream Health

EcoRay

Fischer Medical Technology

General Medical Italia

General Medical Merate

Imaging Equipment

Internazionale Medico Scientifica

ITALRAY

Metaltronica

MS Westfalia

PerkinElmer

Planmed

Radmir

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech

Villa Sistemi Medicali

Market size by Product

FFDM

Film-Screen Mammography

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Digital Mammography Equipment Systems market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Mammography Equipment Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Digital Mammography Equipment Systems companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Digital Mammography Equipment Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Mammography Equipment Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Digital Mammography Equipment Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

