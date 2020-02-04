Global Digital Substation Market Technology, Trend, Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2025

Digital Substations Market – Snapshot

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Digital Substations Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global digital substations market is expected to reach US$12,143.1 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global digital substations market will continue to be influenced by a range of factors such as their better reliability and availability compared to conventional substations, reduced maintenance cost, and their increasing use by utilities. North America will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region holding bulk of the share of the global digital substations market throughout the forecast years.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Digital substations can boost the flexibility and responsiveness of transmission and distribution grids by capturing and using accurate, real-time data to control grid stability and react quickly to changing grid conditions.

Europe occupied 32.69% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by North America and China which respectively accounted for around 25.83% and 21.60% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales. Geographically, Europe was the largest production market in the world, which took about 49.03% of the global sales volume in 2017.

The Digital Substation market was valued at 1500 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2330 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Substation.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Digital Substation Breakdown Data by Type

Up to 110 kV

110 to 330 kV

Above 330 kV

Digital Substation Breakdown Data by Application

Power Utility

Industrial

Digital Substation Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Digital Substation Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Digital Substation status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Digital Substation manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Substation :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Digital Substation market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

