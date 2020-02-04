Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Key Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Research Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
A range extender vehicle is a battery electric vehicle that includes an auxiliary power unit (APU) known as a ‘range extender’. The range extender drives an electric generator which charges a battery which supplies the vehicle’s electric motor with electricity. This arrangement is known as a series hybrid drivetrain. The most commonly used range extenders are internal combustion engines, but fuel-cells or other engine types can be used.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the electric vehicle range extender market, in terms of volume, in 2018. The increasing demand for driving range extension of electric vehicles and government incentives on the purchase of electric vehicle range extender would fuel the growth of the market in this region.
This report focuses on Electric Vehicle Range Extender volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Vehicle Range Extender market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Magna
MAHLE
Rheinmetall
Plug Power
Ballard Power Systems
AVL
FEV
Delta Motorsport
Ceres Power
Nissan
General Motors
BMW
Nikola Motor
Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies
Ashwoods Electric Motors
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
ICE Range Extender
Fuel Cell Range Extender
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
