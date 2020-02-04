Global Fleet Management Systems Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
Fleet Management Systems:
Executive Summary
Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnostics), driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management.
As per the geographic analysis, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of fleet management technologies, majorly for commercial vehicles in this region. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. These countries are significantly advanced in terms of technology and its application deployments. Moreover, government regulations, policies, and mandates for the different applications of fleet management are expected to drive the market growth in North America.
The managed services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of outsourced managed services. Integrated facility management, consultancy, and round-the-clock help desk are some of the upcoming managed services required by fleet operators. Moreover, it has become difficult for companies to focus on core business processes and support various other functions, which in turn, increases the significance of managed services. These services offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update the software in the fleet management ecosystem.
In 2018, the global Fleet Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fleet Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fleet Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Omnitracs
Trimble
Fleetmatics
Alphabet
Telenav
Arvento
Teletrac
EMKAY
Gurtam
ARI
FleetCor
Navman Wireless
TomTom
I.D. Systems
AssetWorks
BSM Wireless
E6GPS
Mike Albert
Microlise
Etrans
Wiesless Matrix
Scania Fleet
Transcore
Transics
Blue Tree
Fleetboard
Inosat
Tracker SA
Zonar
Dynafleet
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management
Vehicle Dispatch
Driver Scheduling
Asset Tracking
Condition Based Maintenance
Security and Safety Management
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics and Transportation
Public Transportation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fleet Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fleet Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fleet Management Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
