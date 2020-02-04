Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether Market Research Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report studies the Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether market, Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether is a colorless liquid.Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether uses and applications include: Reactive diluent for radiation-curable coatings; comonomer in specialty coatings manufacturing; monomer for tackifying adhesives; functional monomer for weathering-resistant and radiation-curing paints.

The key players are BASF, Ashland, Hubei Xinjing, Chongqing RICI. Japan Daikin also has production according to our interviews, but her production only for own use, so we do not states this player in the report.

BASF is the No.1 players, it takes about 44.52% of the global market production in 2017, but now she shifts some of its consumption, esp. the usage in China plant, from Hubei Xinjing, which plants are located in Jiaozuo City, Henan Province, China.

Hubei Xinjing also supplys products to Japan Daikin Chinese plant, and she will supply to Daikin Japanese plant in the future according to our interviews.

The global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether market is valued at 21 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 37 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Ashland

Hubei Xinjing

Chongqing RICI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Normal Product

Customized Product

Segment by Application

Fluroresin

Modifiers

Others

