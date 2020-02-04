Global Natural Food & Drinks Market Future Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2025

The All Natural Food and Drinks refer to foods and drinks which are minimally processed. The All-natural Food and Drinks market is an alternative to the organic foods or the products labelled as “free from”. The demand from the developed markets such as the U.S., the U.K., and Germany is expected to increase in the coming years. The consumer preferences for foods with non-genetically modified ingredients are compelling the industry to manufacture products free from such ingredients. The heavy lobbying by the people in the U.S. has compelled Food and Drugs Association to redefine labelling of the products with the genetically modified ingredients. The European countries have already banned such products as they are harmful for humans, animals and also environment. Ban and reduced production of such products would support the growth of All Natural Food and Drinks market.

Natural food & drinks refer to food products that are that are manufactured without the use of hormones, antibiotics, or artificial flavors

Natural food & drinks are minimally processed and free of artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors and additives like hydrogenated oils, stabilizers and emulsifiers. But there is no certification or inspection system to ensure that the label is accurate. Nonetheless, this market possesses high growth potential, owing to the fact that several foodservice providers, such as restaurants & hotels are inclined towards providing healthy food & drinks to cater to the needs of health-conscious consumers.

North America dominated the global market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023, owing to rise in consumer inclination towards wellness and rapid growth in the food & drinks industry in countries such as, China, Japan, India, and Australia. .

In 2017, China was the most lucrative market, followed Canada, Germany, U.S. and France. This is attributed to the increased spending on health and wellness and a willingness to pay premium on healthy food.

In 2018, the global Natural Food & Drinks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Natural Food & Drinks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Food & Drinks development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Earth’s Best

Amy’s Kitchen

Nestle

365 Everyday Value

Organic Valley

ConAgra Foods

Ecovia Intelligence

Dean Foods

General Mills

Tyson Foods

Grupo Bimbo

Global Natural Foods

Hain Celestial

Hormel Foods

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-dairy Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Beer & Wine

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Natural or Health Food Store

Discount Store

Farmers Market

Online Sales

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Natural Food & Drinks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Natural Food & Drinks development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Natural Food & Drinks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

