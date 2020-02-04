Global Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market Business Overview, Opportunities , Supply, Demand , Growth Prospects , Revenue 2019

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Snapshot

The global market for peptide therapeutics has been witnessing a substantial rise in its size and valuation since the last few years. The major factors that are driving the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders and the increasing pool of cancer patients. The technological advancements, resulting in a significant reduction in the production cost of peptide drugs, is also boosting this market remarkably.

The rise in research activities and development pipeline of peptide drugs is projected to bring significant growth in this market over the next few years. However, the high complexity of peptides may obstruct the manufacturing of peptide drugs over the forthcoming years, reflecting poorly on the overall progress of the market. In 2015, the worldwide market for peptide therapeutics was worth US$21.3 bn. Researchers project the opportunity in this market to expand at a healthy CAGR of 9.10% between 2016 and 2024 and reach a value of US$46.6 mn by the end of 2024.

Peptide is a compound that is created by artificial or natural biological chaining of amino acid monomers. In recent years, peptides have emerged as an effective therapeutic agent in treatment of various diseases, including cancer.

This report focuses on the global Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan

AbbVie

Bausch Health

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Goserelin

Bortezomib

leuprorelin

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

