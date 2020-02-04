Global Plastic Recycling Market : Industry Insights And Research Forecast 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Plastic Recycling Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Plastic Recycling market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and contact info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Plastic Recycling market business development trends and selling channels are analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall Plastic Recycling industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Recycled plastics can be used in various fields, like Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile Fiber / Clothing, Landscaping / Street Furniture, etc. Textile fiber / clothing is the largest application of recycled plastics with market share of 30.81% in 2017, since nearly 80% of RPET is used to produce fiber.

Global Plastic Recycling market size will increase to 41200 Million US$ by 2025, from 25600 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Recycling.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Clear Path Recycling

Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

Custom Polymers

KW plastics

Extrupet

Greentech

Plastic Recycling Breakdown Data by Type

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Plastic Recycling Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile Fiber / Clothing

Landscaping/Street Furniture

Other Uses

Plastic Recycling Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Plastic Recycling capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Plastic Recycling manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

