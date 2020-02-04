Global Steel Wire Rod Market Size study, by Type (6 mm, 8 mm, 10 mm), by End-use (Building Materials, Mechanical Elements, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

The Steel Wire Rod Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. A steel wire rod is a semi-finished product which is rolled from steel billet in a wire rod mills. It is primarily used for the manufacture of wire. The steel for rod is produced by all the modern steel-making processes, including the basic oxygen and electric furnace processes. Steel wire rod is generally cold drawn into wire suitable for further processing such as cold upsetting, cold rolling, cold extrusion, cold heading, cold forging or hot forging. Rising demand of construction materials, surging demand in mechanical elements and escalating urbanization in both the developed and developing countries are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing demand for from emerging economies is the factors that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Steel Wire Rod offer various benefits such as it can improved production technologies, it is cost-effective, it increases automotive performance and many more. These benefits are also resulting in increasing demand of steel wire rod across the world. However, volatile prices of raw material is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Steel Wire Rod during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Steel Wire Rod Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Wisco

• Posco

• An Steel

• Gerdau

• Emirates Steel

• Bohai Steel

• NSSMC

• Bao Steel

• Tata Steel

• Magang

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 6 mm

 8 mm

 10 mm

By End-Use:

 Building Materials

 Mechanical Elements

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Steel Wire Rod Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors