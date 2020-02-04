Global Water Softener Systems Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Water Softener Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report studies the Water Softener Systems market, Water Softeners, also often referred to as water softening systems or water softening equipment, can be defined as devices that are installed for the treatment and conversion of hard water into soft water at the Point of Entry (PoE) of water from public sources into households or the commercial or industrial units.

Water softening is the removal of magnesium and calcium minerals from your water supply through a process of ion-exchange. The softened water that’s then produced is kinder to skin, doesn’t leave limescale buildup on pipes, appliances or any surfaces around your home; meaning it shines for longer.

At the heart of a water softener are two cylinders containing resin. Millions of microscopic beads trap hardness minerals, softening the water as it enters your home. The resin requires regular cleaning (regeneration), which is a process a water softener performs automatically. This regeneration uses block salt, which is manually topped up when needed.

The leading players mainly are EcoWater Systems, Culligan, BWT AG, Haier(GE) and Whirlpool Corporation. EcoWater Systems is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2017.

There are mainly two type product of water softener systems market: Salt Based Water Softener and Salt Free Water Softeners.

Geographically, the global water softener systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, RoA and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The Water Softener Systems market was valued at 990 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1370 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water Softener Systems.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

EcoWater Systems

Culligan

BWT AG

Haier(GE)

Whirlpool Corporation

3M

A.O. Smith

Coway

Canature Environmental Products

Kinetico

Harvey Water Softeners

Aquasana

Kenmore

Water Softener Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Salt Based Water Softener

Salt Free Water Softeners

Water Softener Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Water Softener Systems Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

