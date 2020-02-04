Global Wet Strength Labels Market Insights Report 2019 – AR Metallizing N.V, UPM Raflatac, Avery Dennison Corporation

In today’s competitive environment, labels play an essential role in any successful market strategy. Labels are the most important thing which makes the product look attractive and differentiate one product from other. Wet strength labels are highly preferred for glass and PET bottles such as water bottle, wine bottles, craft beer are returned for recycling as wet strength labels can be easily removed. Also, wet strength labels are also used for frozen or refrigerated food, processed seafood along with pharmaceutical and chemical industry.

Wet strength labels are produced from glossy and coated paper with beautiful print, emboss, foil stamp to maintain brightness and strength. Wet strength labels are the major contributor to brand promotion due to the aesthetic nature of the label. The reverse side of the wet strength labels is specially treated for easy gluing and curl control. Due to excellent water resistance property, wet strength labels highly replace other types of labels such as dry peel labels, shrink label, etc. Among multiple types of labels wet strength labels is the fastest growing labels due to increasing demand from beverages segment.

Wet Strength Labels Market: Dynamics

The impressive growth of beverages over the last couple of years has highly contributed to the growth of wet strength labels market. Manufacturers are seen ore more investing on labels to exaggerate the product and grab the attention of the consumer to buy the product which is fuelling the wet strength label market. High competition among various brands and manufacturers is another factor driving the growth of wet strength labels market.

In addition, alcoholic beverage segment by end use is the largest market share holder of global labels market which is also expected to fuel the wet strength labels market. Wet strength labels can be easily removed in one piece in alkaline washing process which eases the task during the recycling process. However, wet strength labels are less economical than other types of the label so local market players may not invest which may hamper the growth the growth of wet strength labels market.

