Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market 2019, Future Insights & Key Manufacturers Profiles

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A wireless chipset is a piece of internal hardware designed to allow a device to communicate with another wireless-enabled device. This type of chipset can be found inside computers as well as a number of other wireless products. Types of hardware that might contain a wireless chipset include wireless Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC) hardware like wireless local area network (WLAN) cards and external WLAN adapters. Other types of hardware that might include a wireless chipset include routers and any other wireless devices that transmit or receive a wireless signal.

The Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) market was valued at 16000 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 22200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Broadcom

Qualcomm Atheros

MediaTek

Marvell

Intel

Realtek

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip

Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Breakdown Data by Type

802.11n

802.11ac

802.11ad

Others

Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Breakdown Data by Application

Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC)

Smart Home Devices

Mobile Phone

Others

Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

