Horse Riding Equipment Market- Projected for healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026

Horse riding has become a leisure activity for consumers. The sport has evolved from traditional horse riding, and is now supported by modified and modernized equipment. In horse riding, equipment is selected based on the safety of the rider and for protection against accidents. Horse riding equipment includes body protectors, riding helmets, and other riding equipment. All horse riding equipment such as riding helmets are required to be designed and approved according to European Safety Regulations; Regulation EN1384 issues safety insights.

People of all ages are indulging in horse riding as an activity with health benefits, and horse riding is increasingly being viewed as a sport. This in turn is expected to influence the market growth for horse riding equipment over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising investment of people in leisure sport activities is projected to spur the market growth for horse riding equipment in the coming years. Rising number of horse riding training institutes such as riding schools, riding yards, welfare charities and services, is leading to the growth of the horse riding equipment market.

With a rising number of both men and women taking part in this activity, extra safety regulations related to the equipment used for this sport have been issued. Saddles, head gear, bits, breeches, reflective horse wear, horse rugs, and protection boots and wraps are horse riding equipment used in this sport. The trend of wearing riding jackets during horse riding especially among children and new riders is increasing to protect them from injury to the ribs and spine. Riding jackets are also approved by European regulations (Regulation EN13158). This is resulting in the market growth of horse riding equipment. However, safety concerns about injuries caused during this sport are to some extent restraining the growth of the horse riding equipment market.

Report Brochure For Industry Insights https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53319

The global horse riding equipment market can be segmented based on equipment type, product type, gender, distribution channel, and region. In terms of equipment type, the market can be classified into equine equipment and rider equipment. On the basis of product type, the market is classified as helmets, vests, stirrups, saddle, halters, bridles, and others such as hackamores, headgear, etc. The gender segment can be divided into men and women. The distribution channel segment can be segmented as online and offline. The offline segment can be further sub-segmented into specialty stores, sports goods shops, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Based on region, the global horse riding equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the key players operating in the global horse riding equipment market include Colonial Saddlery, Dainese, Ariat International, Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH, Decathlon, Cavallo GmbH, Antares Sellier, Fabtron Inc, Mountain Horse, and HKM Sports Equipment. Various technological advancements in terms of safety of horse riding equipment products are enabling major players in the industry to upgrade their product portfolio to meet the regulatory requirements.

Get Report TOC, Figures and Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53319

Furthermore, players in North America and Europe such as Dainese and Ariat International, which are widely popular brands, are working continuously to maintain their position and brand value in the market for horse riding equipment. Europe is projected to hold the major share in terms of revenue in the horse riding equipment market. Various strategic initiatives by associations such as The British Horse Industry Confederation is promoting this sport in the region which is further expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth rate, due to a rise in awareness about the health benefits of the sport in the region, ultimately promoting the horse riding equipment market.