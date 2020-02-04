Hub Motor Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2026

Hub motor for electric vehicle, also referred to as in-wheel hub motor, or electric hub, or wheel hub motor, is an electrical motor attached to the wheels of an automobile, designed typically to drive the wheel directly with higher efficiency. Hub motor for electric vehicles (EVs), which are integrated with wheel bearing and hub is a low-cost solution that offers flexibility, as it can power both rear and front-wheel drive vehicles, as well as all-wheel-drive versions. The hub motor for EVs delivers maximum torque at low rpm, letting the vehicle start. This makes the hub motor ideal for an electric vehicle, as it requires maximum torque at startup.

Mostly electric cars are always driven by transmission system and motor; however, currently, for EVs, hub motor is gaining popularity, as it is enhances the driving experience by delivering more power. Since is power transmitted directly from the motor to the wheel of the vehicle, it also reduces the distance of transmission, thereby boosting the motor efficiency. This is projected to augment the hub motor market for EVs during the forecast period. Furthermore, hub motor for EVs enables independent driving and braking, enhances vehicle performance, and improves durability, function, reliability, and efficiency of the electric vehicle.

This is likely to propel the hub motor market for EVs during the forecast period. However, increasing government regulation and policies regarding transportation exhaust, which accounts for a prominent share of global emission, can be curtail through electric vehicles, especially public transportation in urban areas. This is projected to boost the adoption of hub motor, since electric buses are generally equipped with hub motor.

Despite numerous advantages of hub motor, the established transmission system market for passenger electric cars and light commercial vehicles poses a major challenge to the adoption of hub motor for EVs. Moreover, hub motor adds weight to the wheel of the vehicle, which results in unsprung mass, thereby making the vehicle ride handling complex and vehicle ride bumpier.

Based on vehicle type, the hub motor for EVs market has been classified into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Among vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment leads the hub motor market for EVs. This is due to its higher adoption in electric buses, which utilize hub motor for power transmission directly to the wheels of these vehicles.

In terms of electric vehicle type, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment dominates the hub motor for EVs. Rising pollution and surge in awareness about curbing emission are major factors boosting the adoption of hub motors in BEVs. Rise in adoption of BEVs for buses in Asia Pacific and Europe is a major factor fueling the hub motor market for EVs during the forecast period.