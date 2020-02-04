Interbody Fusion Cage Market Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment Upto 2026

Interbody fusion cage is an implantable medical device utilized to maintain the forminal height of the spine. Interbody fusion cages are interleaved between the spinal cords when the space between the discs gets diverted. Materials used for manufacturing interbody fusion cages are titanium, carbon fiber, or allograft femur. These devices are either cylindrical or square-shaped, and are mostly threaded. These cages can be crammed with autologous bone material in order to promote artificial ankylosis or arthrodesis.

Factors, such as, growth in geriatric population and high incidence rate of spinal injuries and sports injuries have boosted the growth of the interbody fusion cage market. Additionally, there has been a rise in demand for surgeries pertaining to interbody fusion cage owing to benefits that permit the surgeon to directly decompress nerves and reconstruct the spine, thereby leading to market growth. Also, rising consumer awareness regarding this treatment in both developed and developing countries is fuelling the market growth. However, restraints, such as, stringent rules and regulations pertaining to the use of these devices, high costs associated with spinal fusion surgeries, and lack of trained professionals are anticipated to hamper the growth of this market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, introduction of novel interbody fusion cages provided with new compatible materials is likely to create more opportunities in the market.

The global interbody fusion cage market can be segmented on the basis of product, surgery type, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, the global interbody fusion cage market can be divided into lumbar, cervical, thoraco-lumbar, and thoracic. Depending on the type of surgery, the market can be classified into lateral, anterior, posterior, and transforaminal. Based on end-user, the interbody fusion cage market can be divided into hospital, clinic, medical center, and others. In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into five regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Among products, the thoraco-lumbar segment commands a major share of the global interbody fusion cage market. The thoraco-lumbar spinal region is the maximum-affected area by diseases and injuries, such as, tumor, disc degenerative disease, trauma, and infectious diseases and requires treatment by spinal interbody fusion cage technique. Thus, this factor is promoting the growth of the interbody fusion cage market.

Based on type of surgery, the anterior surgery segment commanded a major share in 2017. It is easy as well as convenient to implant larger bone cages and grafts, thereby enabling improved initial stability as well as compression of the fusion construct.

On the basis of geography, North America accounts for a leading share of the interbody fusion cage market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. The interbody fusion cage market in the emerging countries, such as, China, South Korea, Brazil, and India is expected to grow significantly during the next five years. The market is likely to be dominated by North America and Europe during the forecast period. The prominent market share of North America can be attributed to the well-established health care infrastructure and rise in adoption rate of interbody fusion cage across various health care settings in the region.

The interbody fusion cage market in Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a significant growth due to increase in geriatric population, high prevalence of spinal injuries, investments made by market players in the emerging countries, such as, China and India, and rise in consumer awareness about this treatment in the region. Other regions, such as, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to be the prospective markets in the near future.

Major players operating in the interbody fusion cage market include Benvenue Medical, Inc., Aurora Spine, Inc., Ulrich Medicals USA, NuVasive, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Orthofix International, N.V., Medtronic, plc, Prodorth, Zimmer Biomet, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthesis). Other players in this sector include Precision Spine USA, Spineart France, Biomet USA, Globus Medical USA, Medacta Switzerland, and K2M USA.

