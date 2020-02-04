IoT Engineering Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
The market is said to be driven by the growing need for reduced system troubleshooting and enhanced operational efficiency, the increasing requirement of risk mitigation to minimize the data loss, the increasing adoption of micro services, and the accelerating Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC)technologies.
Industrial manufacturing vertical is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global IoT Engineering Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IoT Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ARICENT
WIPRO
CAPGEMINI
IBM
TCS
HAPPIEST MINDS
INFOSYS
COGNIZANT
EINFOCHIPS
RAPIDVALUE
TECH MAHINDRA
PRODAPT SOLUTIONS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Product Engineering
Cloud & Platform Engineering
UI/UX Design
Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical
Transportation And Logistics
IT, Communication
Industrial Production
Energy, Utilities
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IoT Engineering Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Product Engineering
1.4.3 Cloud & Platform Engineering
1.4.4 UI/UX Design
1.4.5 Analytics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IoT Engineering Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Medical
1.5.3 Transportation And Logistics
1.5.4 IT, Communication
1.5.5 Industrial Production
1.5.6 Energy, Utilities
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 IoT Engineering Services Market Size
2.2 IoT Engineering Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 IoT Engineering Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global IoT Engineering Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global IoT Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global IoT Engineering Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 IoT Engineering Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players IoT Engineering Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Engineering Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States IoT Engineering Services Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 IoT Engineering Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe IoT Engineering Services Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 IoT Engineering Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe IoT Engineering Services Market Size by Application
……Continued
