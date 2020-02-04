IV Filters Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2025

Global IV Filters Market: Overview

Intravenous filters or IV filters are the medical devices used for the removal of impurities in the IV solution or other medications. Impurities in the IV fluids can create phlebitis at the site of insertion and can be the cause of numerous infections. This is a key concern for medical practitioners, which is encouraging them to use IV filters. Additionally, the IV filters are able to maintain high flow rate and retains impurities. In addition, it has capacity to handle the pressure by the electronic devices. These advancements of the IV filters are boosting its uptake across numerous applications and is likely to propel growth of the global IV filter market.

This report offers comprehensive information and extensive evaluation of the global IV filters market. It also offers comprehensive profiles of the market players and assesses their current standing in the IV filters market. The report offers company history, segmental share, annual turnover, SWOT analysis, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, recent research and development (R&D) and other growth strategies and activities of players in the IV filters market.

Global IV Filters Market: Drivers and Restraints

Usage of IV filters has increased from last decade due to growing incidences of numerous infections and other solutions. This growing incidence is boosting need for the novel technique and treatment, which in turn is propelling usage of IV filters and inducing growth of the global IV filters market. Additionally, newborn babies are more susceptible to numerous infections, which are boosting need for the parenteral care and lipid infusates. This is another important factors effecting positively on the growth of the IV filters market. Moreover, growing government investment for controlling the infection is leading to contribute in the growth of the market.

However, high cost and lack of awareness about using the IV filters especially in developing and numerous underdeveloped countries is restraining growth of the global IV filters market.

Global IV Filters Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global IV filters market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan), MEA (Middle East & Africa) and Japan. North America dominated the IV filters market in the year 2016 and is likely to remain dominant by the end of 2025. Europe accounted for the second leading share in the revenue of the global IV filters market. This growth of the both the region is attributable to the high healthcare expenditure and high adoption of infection prevention processes in the regions. However, Asia Pacific is expanding with faster CAGR owing to the growing investment in the healthcare sector coupled with presence of large patient pool.

Global IV Filters Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global IV filters market include Smiths Group plc., Pall Corporation, Vygon SA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and CODAN MedizinischeGeräte GmbH & Co. KG.

