Life Sciences BPO Market : Research Report Covers The Global Industry Forecasts And Growth, 2019-2025
The report also sheds light on the various government policies, which are help companies operating in the global Life Sciences BPO market. It uses analytical tools to gauge the impact of such favorable regulations. Data obtained from the analysis is intended to help stakeholders understand the market scenario in detail. Each vendor has been carefully examined in the report on key parameters such as business overview, financial status, product portfolio, growth strategies, and recent developments. A SWOT analysis has also been included to provide readers a clear idea about the key players in terms of strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.
Due to the looming patent expiry, healthcare spending cuts, and decline in productive outcome of research and development, pharmaceutical giants are seeking services from contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract research organizations (CROs) solutions.
Developed countries have currently emerged as major contributors to the global life sciences BPO market. The technological advancements witnessed in these countries have helped the pharmaceutical outsourcing to significantly evolve in the last few years.
In 2018, the global Life Sciences BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture plc
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Anthelio Healthcare Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Catalent, Inc.
PAREXEL International Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Contract Research Organizations
Contract Manufacturing Organizations
Contract Sales and Marketing Organizations
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Life Sciences BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Life Sciences BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
