Low Cost Airlines Market: Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2023: New Study

The global low cost airlines market was valued at $117,726 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $207,816 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2023. The development of the travel & tourism sector fosters the growth of the low cost airlines market.

Low cost airlines are passenger airlines, which offer travelling service tickets at relatively cheaper rate compared to other airlines (full service or traditional airline). Low cost airlines are also known as “no frills airlines,” “prizefighters,” “low-cost carriers (LCC),” “discount airlines,” and “budget airlines.” Some of the popular low cost airlines include Ryanair and EasyJet.

In 2016, the global scheduled airline passenger was estimated to be 3.8 billion; and around 28% of these passengers were carried by low cost airlines. However, the distribution/penetration of low cost airlines is equally distributed. For instance, in Latvia, Europe, around 80% of the passengers are flown by low-cost carriers; whereas, in Africa, nearly half of the countries have no low cost airline service.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rise in economic activity, ease of travel, travel & tourism industry, urbanization, changes in lifestyle, consumers’ preference for low cost service along with non-stops, and frequent service, increase in purchasing power of middle class households especially in the developing regions, and high internet penetration coupled with e-literacy. However, factors such as volatile crude oil price and increase in terrorism & crime rate, political uncertainty, & natural calamities hinder the market growth. Conversely, sustainable airport governance, operational & financial improvement is anticipated to leverage the growth of the low cost airlines market.

Nevertheless, factors such as high investment & operational cost but low profitability is anticipated to be a major challenge of the low cost airlines industry.

The global low cost airlines market is segmented based on purpose, destination, and distribution channel. Based on purpose, the market is divided by the type of travelers availing the service, such as, leisure travel, VFR, business travel, and others. Based on destination, it is categorized into domestic and international. By distribution channel, it is classified into various mode of availing the tickets for the service, such as online, travel agency, and others. The global low cost airlines market is further studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Purpose

Leisure Travel

VFR

Business Travel

Others

By Destination

Domestic

International

By Distribution Channel

Online

Travel Agency

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

Spain

Germany

France

Latvia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Philippines

Indonesia

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS:

Airasia Inc.

Virgin America

Norwegian Air Shuttle As

easyJet plc

Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd.

WestJet Airlines Ltd.

Indigo, LLC,

Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. (Azul Brazilian Airlines)

Ryanair Holdings plc

Air Arabia PJSC.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

Zoom Airlines

Southwest Airlines

Go Airlines

