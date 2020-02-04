Management Consulting Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Management Consulting Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Management Consulting Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Management consulting is the practice of helping organizations to improve their performance, operating primarily through the analysis of existing organizational problems and the development of plans for improvement. Organizations may draw upon the services of management consultants for a number of reasons, including gaining external (and presumably objective) advice and access to the consultants’ specialized expertise.

The USA revenue of Management Consulting Services market was valued at 60428 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 87001 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 4.65%.

North America has the largest global export and manufacturers in Management Consulting Services market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Management Consulting Services in 2017.

In the industry, Deloitte Consulting profits most in 2017 and recent years, while PwC and EY ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.31%, 9.97% and 9.69% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Management Consulting Services, including Operations Advisory, Strategy Advisory and HR Advisory. And Operations Advisory is the main type for Management Consulting Services, and the Operations Advisory reached a sales value of approximately 74808 M USD of in 2017, with 53.66% of USA sales value.

In 2017, the global Management Consulting Services market size was 139400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 198300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Deloitte Consulting

PwC

EY

KPMG

Accenture

IBM

McKinsey

Booz Allen Hamilton

The Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operations Advisory

Strategy Advisory

HR Advisory

Market segment by Application, split into

Less than $500m

$500-$1bn

$1bn-$5bn

$5bn+

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Management Consulting Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

