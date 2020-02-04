Medical Carts Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medical Carts Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2026)” to its huge collection of research reports.

As the need for conducting quick operations continues to remain high, leading healthcare companies are increasingly witnessing significant demand for mobile workstations. In order to offer better services, the healthcare institutions are also adopting mobile technology solutions for enhanced patient engagement services. Adoption of the mobile technology solutions further allows the end users to get instant access to the patient information by placing the computer on the special healthcare displays. In addition, the manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing functional designs that offers comfort to the end users while performing operations.

According to the study, the global medical carts market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 4,900 Mn by the end of 2026.

Quick Access to Patient Data Will Continue to Fuel Demand

Growing need to offer high level patient care and healthcare services has led the leading healthcare companies to opt for advanced medical technology. Increasing adoption of leading medical technology that offers collaborative services will continue to fuel demand for medical carts in the healthcare industry. Adoption of the medical carts also allows the caretakers to manage data related to patients, due to which healthcare professionals and caretakers can focus on other important tasks. As the need for mobile computer systems at the point of care and performing multiple tasks continues to remain high, demand for the medical carts is expected to increase in various healthcare companies. Besides healthcare industry, growing need for developing various pharmaceutical products has also led to surge in adoption of the medical carts. Increasing demand for convenient and quick recording and retrieving of data related to compositions of medicines is expected to rev up adoption of the medical carts in the pharmaceutical industry. Bound to these factors, growth of the global medical carts market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Hospitals to Represent a Leading Segment

As the need for accessing mobile electronic health records arises, demand for the computer medical carts is expected to remain high. On the basis of product type, the computer medical carts segment is expected to represent a significant revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 1,800 Mn by the end of 2026. In contrary, the other product type segment is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest revenue growth, recording a value of over US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2017. On the other hand, the diagnostic centres end users segment is expected to register a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By energy source, the non-powered segment is expected to represent a robust revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 3,100 Mn by the end of 2026. However, the powered energy source segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of material type, the metal segment is expected to witness a significant revenue growth, representing a value of nearly US$ 1,300 Mn by the end of 2017. In contrary, the plastic material type segment is expected to register a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global medical carts market include Omnicell, Inc., InterMetro Industries Corporation, Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., Capsa Solutions Llc, Medline Industries, Inc., Midmark Corporation, The Bergmann Group, ITD GmbH, AFC Industries, Inc., Ergotron, Inc. and Jaco, Inc.

