Military Exoskeleton Market – Showcase Strong Growth over Coming Years Explored in Latest Research

Global Military Exoskeleton Market Information Report by Type (Full Body Exoskeleton, Partial Body Exoskeleton), by Power (Active Exoskeleton, Passive Exoskeleton) and by Regions – Global Forecast to 2023

Global military Exoskeleton market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 25.87%.

The growing number of volatile political unrest, security threats, and ongoing disputes in certain regions of the globe have increased the demand for military exoskeleton systems in the recent years. These systems offer additional combat capabilities along with extra strength and protection to the soldiers in a battlefield. They also enable the carriage of heavy loads during tough military missions/operations (such as during search and rescue or counter-insurgency operations). The rising concerns about soldier safety and injuries has increased the demand for these advanced military body suits.

The basic functionality of military Exoskeleton includes the provision of added strength, efficiency, and combat capabilities to armed troops. Moreover, the dynamic nature of warfare is a major driver that increases the demand of these body suits, majorly due to the evolving/modern warfare mechanisms that compel the nations to develop high end military suits for their armed forces. As a result, there have been a large number of developments in the field of integrated soldier suits, which boost the market for military Exoskeletons.

Modern-day soldiers are equipped with radios, night vision devices, global positioning system (GPS) equipment, and computers in their uniforms that provide them with real-time data, which assist the troops with satellite imagery of the battlefield and significantly enhance their situational awareness. As a result, there is a growing demand for integrated smart weapons and lightweight body armors. With the changing nature of warfare, most of the countries, across the globe, have developed or are developing military suits or body armor for their armed forces. Notwithstanding the innovations and developments attached with these military wearable’s, their basic functionality includes the provision of added strength, efficiency, and combat capabilities to the armed troops. Military Exoskeletons are lighter than the conventional load carriage or armor systems, and they enable added protection and counter attack against hostile enemy advances. Therefore, there have been significant developments of light weight body suits, which would boost the efficiency of the armed troops in the battlefield. With a higher number of lethal and protective Exoskeletons being developed, the market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

By 2023, North America is expected to be the dominant region in the military Exoskeleton market primarily due to the presence of major manufacturers in this region. In addition, increasing military expenses by the US Department of Defense (DOD) on these body suits have resulted in the development of advanced military exoskeleton systems. Americas accounted for the largest market share of 49.85% in 2015, with a market value of USD 25.8 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 28.30% during the forecast period. The US, in particular, is home to a number of military exoskeleton programs such as HULC, XOS 2, Superflex Exo suit, Soft Exo suit, Warrior Web system, and TALOS. These phenomenal technological armor suits provide the soldiers with increased power, safety, and capabilities, which have helped them to carry out the military operations conveniently, in vulnerable regions such as Cyprus, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Europe is expected to acquire the second largest market due to the high expenses on soldier modernization programs by countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK, which would come in aid of their soldiers, by enhancing their operational and attack capabilities. During the military exercises in Afghanistan (2001-2014), many European countries had deployed their combatants, to fight the Islamic State (IS) insurgents. Some countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK had initiated advanced soldier modernization programs, which would come in aid of their soldiers, by enhancing their operational capabilities.

Key Players:

The key players of global military Exoskeleton market are BAE Systems, General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Safran, Bionic Power, Ekso Bionics, 20 Knots Plus, Revision Military, SpringActive, and SRI International.

