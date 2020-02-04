Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market is Projected to be Worth US$25.76 bn by the End of 2019

Global Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market: Snapshot

Mouth ulcers are non-critical and are formed due to oral injuries or wounds affecting the mucous membrane. Some of the factors resulting in the formation of mouth ulcers are stress, infection, injury, allergy, nutritional deficiencies, or genetic tendency, which further leads to intense pain. The inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle is estimated to offer promising opportunities for the key players operating in the global mouth ulcer treatment market across the globe. The increasing level of competition and the emergence of innovative products are likely to encourage the growth of the global mouth ulcers market throughout the forecast period.

As per the research study, in 2013, the global market for mouth ulcer treatment was worth US$1,242.6 mn. The market is estimated to register a 3.80% CAGR between 2014 and 2020, reaching a value of US$1,596.9 mn by the end of 2020. Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in the medicine field are expected to bolster global mouth ulcer treatment in the near future.

Growing Geriatric Population to Drive Demand for Mouth Ulcer Treatment

The increasing awareness about the serious condition of mouth ulcers and the availability of different treatments are estimated to fuel the growth of the global market in the next few years. In addition, the rising number of cases owing to the rising geriatric population and the lack of knowledge of maintaining mouth hygiene are expected to accelerate the growth of the mouth ulcers market across the globe. On the flip side, several side effects of mouth ulcer treatment such as head ache, blurred vision, and stomach pain are anticipated to curb the growth of the global market in the near future.

On the basis of formulation, the global mouth ulcers market has been classified into spray, gel, mouthwash, and lozenge. Among these, the gel segment is predicted to witness high growth in the coming few years. Furthermore, in terms of indication, aphthous stomatitis segment is expected to register a progressive growth rate in the near future. The drug classes in this global mouth ulcer treatment market are anesthetic, corticosteroid, analgesic, antimicrobial, and antihistamine.

