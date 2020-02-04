Network Security Firewall Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2025
Increasing number of branch offices and data centers, growth in usage of IP video and virtualization, and network optimization as a cloud service are driving the network optimization services market.
North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the network security firewall market during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Network Security Firewall market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Security Firewall status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Security Firewall development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SYMSOFT
ANAM TECHNOLOGIES
CELLUSYS
SAP
TATA COMMUNICATIONS
ADAPTIVE MOBILE
AMD TELECOM
EVOLVED INTELLIGENCE
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
MOBILEUM
OMOBIO
OPENMIND NETWORKS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SMS Firewall
Signalling Firewall
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Medical Authorities
Education Authorities
Retail
Manufacturing
IT
Energy
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
