Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market – Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive NASH Diagnostic and Monitoring Tools in the Ongoing Trials by CRO and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers are Expected to Boost the Market

Global NASH Biomarkers Market: Snapshot

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a degenerative form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) that leads to damage and inflammation over time. The unwanted fat deposition in liver is the main cause of this disease. If left untreated or undiagnosed, it can lead to liver cirrhosis and eventually progress to liver failure. The high prevalence of liver-related diseases has coaxed several industry players and research institutes to invest in development of sophisticated NASH diagnostic and therapeutic products. Owing to these reasons, the global NASH biomarkers is expected to reach a valuation of US$1.7 bn by the end of 2024 from US$201.2 mn in 2016. During the forecast period of 2016 and 2024, the global market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 31.7%.

Increasing Number of Type 2 Diabetics to Augment Demand for NASH Biomarkers

Currently, histopathology using a liver biopsy which is an invasive method, imaging techniques like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), transient Elastography (TE), ultrasound, etc., and in vitro diagnostic techniques using some biomarkers are used for diagnosing and monitoring NASH. However, the introduction of biomarkers has given the patients the option of non-invasive methods for understanding the stage and development of the disease. This precise factor is estimated to boost the market’s growth in the coming years. Analysts anticipate that the global market will also be driven by the huge untapped need for diagnosing NASH. Furthermore, the growing number of type 2 diabetics are also expected to augment the demand for NASH biomarkers as they are prone to liver-related diseases. Changing lifestyles and improving healthcare expenditure is also likely to make a significant difference to the soaring revenue of the overall market.

Serum Biomarkers to Lead the Pack during Forecast Period

On the basis of type, the global NASH biomarkers market is segmented into serum biomarkers, hepatic fibrosis biomarkers, apoptosis biomarkers, and oxidative stress biomarkers. Of these, serum biomarkers and hepatic biomarkers are extensively used in the medical field. The serum biomarkers are expected to lead the global market due to ability to deliver efficient results. Apoptosis markers follow this lead closely. In terms of end users, the global NASH biomarkers market is segmented into CRO and pharmaceutical industries, academic research institutes, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. The report suggests that hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are likely to dominate the global market in the coming years. The increasing demand for non-invasive NASH diagnostic and monitoring tools in the ongoing trials by CRO and pharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to boost the share of the respective segment over the forecast period as well.

