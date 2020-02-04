Opportunities in the Cetearyl Alcohol Market – Research of On-going Invention and Influencing Factor

Cetearyl alcohol has a wide range of applications in cosmetic industries. It imparts an emollient feel to the skin and can be used in water-in-oil emulsions or the oil-in-water emulsion. Cetearyl alcohol plays an important role in the formulation of anhydrous. Cetearyl alcohol is mainly used as the main ingredient for hair conditioners and other hair care product.

Cetearyl alcohol is a mixture of fatty alcohols which mainly consist of cetyl and stearyl alcohol and is classified as the fatty alcohol. They are also known by various other chemical names such as Alkyl Alcohol, 1- Octadecanol, 1-Hexadecanol, C16-18 Alcohols, Cetostearyl Alcohol.

On the basis of form, the Cetearyl alcohol market can be segmented into the clear liquid and waxy solids. Among these forms, Cetearyl alcohol market has been anticipated to have higher volume share in waxy solids sector due to its wide range application in various industries especially cosmetics.

On the basis of functions, the Cetearyl alcohol market can be segmented into emulsion stabilizer, opacifying agent, surfactant – foam booster and viscosity increasing agent. Emulsification and emollient are expected to have higher volume share as compared to other functions due to its large scale application in the cosmetic industry to produce products such as shampoos, skin creams, lotions etc.

On the basis of end use, Cetearyl alcohol market can be segmented into the food industry, cosmetics industry, personal Care and pharmaceutical industry. The cosmetic industry can be further sub-segmented into skin care, hair care, sun care and others. Since Cetearyl alcohol are extensively used in the production of hair care products, the value share of cosmetic industry is expected to cover more than 50% of the market.

Cetearyl Alcohol Market: Regional Outlook:

The regional segment for the market of Cetearyl alcohol is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Europe has been leading from the front over past five years in the global cosmetics market. The demand for various cosmetic products has been increasing extensively every year in Europe. Germany has been the main market for Europe followed by France, United Kingdom, and Italy. Cetearyl alcohol being the main ingredient for various cosmetic products suggest that Cetearyl alcohol market has the higher share in European regions in terms of value sales. On the other hand, North America region and Asia Pacific regions are being tagged as the emerging market for Cetearyl alcohol since these regions witnessed the rise in consumption rate of various cosmetic products.

Cetearyl Alcohol Market: Drivers and Restraints:

Cetearyl alcohol plays a pivotal role in the cosmetic industry. They work as an emollient, emulsifier, thickener and carrying agent for other ingredients contained in a cosmetic solution. Cetearyl alcohol act as a surfactant in shampoos, thickening agent in the manufacture of skin care creams and lotions. It also used as a thickening agent in the manufacture of soaps, particularly those made with vegetable oil. It imparts emollient properties to formulations of skin care products due to its absorption and retention in the epidermis where it lubricates and softens the skin. Moreover, the value sales for the global cosmetic industry has been on the rise. The global consumption rate for hair care products has been surging mainly due to hair-related issued faced by most of the consumers such as dandruff, hair fall, baldness etc. On the other hand, Cetearyl alcohol has been used as the main ingredient in most of the hair care products. These above mentioned critical factors can help drive the demand for Cetearyl Alcohol Market, especially in cosmetic industries.

Cetearyl Alcohol Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players in Cetearyl Alcohol Market are: Kerax Limited, Aromantic Ltd, Surfachem Group Ltd, Naturallythinking Pure Spa Aromatherapy, Lansdowne Chemicals Plc, Acme-Hardesty Company, Mistral Industrial Chemicals, RITA Corporation, Trulux Pty Ltd.

