Organic Photovoltaics Market 2019 Emerging Technologies, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2024

Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) is a rapidly emerging PV technology that convert sunlight into electricity by employing thin films of organic semiconductors. It has a photosensitive nature of the organic matter as a semiconductor material, the photovoltaic effect of the voltage generated by the current to achieve the effect of solar power.

The current production enterprises are mainly concentrated in the R & D stage and a small number of demonstration projects. The photoelectric conversion research scholars is faced with the challenge of organic solar cell efficiency cannot always satisfactory, conversion rate, experimental conditions to maintain the current conversion efficiency between 12%-18%, but small batch production only between 5%-7%, the conversion efficiency is too low. Moreover, the use of organic materials is easily affected by the temperature and air, which leads to the aging of the device, which affects the performance. The biggest difference between an organic solar cell and an inorganic solar cell is that the semiconductor material, the organic solar cell semiconductor is an organic material, and the inorganic solar cell semiconductor is an inorganic material. Compared with inorganic materials, organic materials are less toxic and do not cause environmental pollution.

According to this study, over the next five years the Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market will register a 29.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 200 million by 2024, from US$ 43 million in 2019.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ARMOR Group

AGC

Heliatek

Mitsubishi Chemical

Belectric

Henkel

Solarmer

CSEM Brasil

Sumitomo Chemical

Toshiba

Heraeus

BASF

DisaSolar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

The Organic Photovoltaics report provides assessment of these key players where it attempts to analyze these companies on the basis of different parameters such as company profile, revenue, business overview, historic data figures, product or service portfolio, profits and more. This may share brief idea about competitive dashboard of the Market with readers. In addition, it also enlists remarkable information in relevance with market dynamics including market growth drivers, challenges faced by key players, opportunities, new entrants’ tips, trends, etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How is the Organic Photovoltaics market expected to grow in terms of value during the study period?

during the study period? How has the Organic Photovoltaics market evolved over the past 6 Forcess?

What are the competition developments and trends in the Organic Photovoltaics market?

in the Organic Photovoltaics market? What are the prevailing market dynamics in the Organic Photovoltaics market?

in the Organic Photovoltaics market? What are the key challenges, opportunities, and improvements faced by market players in the global Organic Photovoltaics market?

faced by market players in the global Organic Photovoltaics market? What are the underlying macro-economic and industry factors impacting the growth of the Organic Photovoltaics market?

impacting the growth of the Organic Photovoltaics market? How has the competition evolved in the Organic Photovoltaics market over the past few years?

What is the market positioning and what are the key strategies adopted by major manufacturers as per the market taxonomy in the global Organic Photovoltaics market?

