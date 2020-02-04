Pet Dog Insurance Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Pet Dog Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company

In 2018, the global Pet Dog Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pet Dog Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pet Dog Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Petplan UK (Allianz)

Nationwide

Trupanion

Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

Hartville Group

Pethealth

Petfirst

Embrace

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Direct Line Group

Agria

Petsecure

PetSure

Anicom Holding

ipet Insurance

Japan Animal Club

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Market segment by Application, split into

small breed

large breed

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pet Dog Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pet Dog Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

