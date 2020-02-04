POWER OVER ETHERNET (POE) SOLUTIONS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America held the largest share of the power over Ethernet solutions market in 2017. The high growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for PoE controllers & ICs due to the presence of a large number of PoE power sourcing equipment as well as powered device manufacturers in North America.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco

Avaya

HP

Dell

Brocade

Alcatel-Lucent

Netgear

Juniper

D-Link

Extreme

Adtran

Alaxala

Huawei

ZTE

Texas Instruments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs

Powered Device Controllers & ICs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions

1.2 Classification of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions by Types

1.2.1 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs

1.2.4 Powered Device Controllers & ICs

1.3 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions (2013-2023)

