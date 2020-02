Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market in Healthcare – Rising Investment in Healthcare Sector to Drive Global Market

Radiofrequency identification (RFID) is a system based on wireless technology which utilizes radio waves for collecting data from a tag attached to an object, for various purposes like automatic identification and tracking of objects. RFID system comprises of three major components – tags, readers and middleware. RFID tags and readers are further subdivided into active and passive. The active RFID devices are powered by inbuilt power source while passive RFID devices derive their power from the electromagnetic waves emitted by the readers. RFID printers and cabinets have expanded the scope of application of RFID in healthcare.

Major application areas of RFID technology include retail industry, supply chain and logistics, and government. Healthcare, however, accounts for a smaller share of the overall RFID market share. Currently RFID applications in healthcare include equipment tracking, people identification and tracking, medical report and blood transfer monitoring, medicine tracking, and supply chain. Hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and distribution channels are the main customers for RFID technology. Barcode technology has been a major restraint for development of RFID market. Although RFID technology has advantages of automation and accuracy, its acceptance is impeded because of the expenditure as compared with barcode technology. This factor is strong particularly in emerging countries, wherein implementation costs are a substantial deterrent for hospitals. Cost effective and easy implementation and operation have made barcode popular across the globe.